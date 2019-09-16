Tynemouth group snaps up new venue

Tynemouth Photographic Society’s new home in North Shields.

After 62 years in Tynemouth Front Street, Tynemouth Photographic Society is moving to new premises in Howard Street, North Shields.

The first meeting in the new premises takes place on Thursday, September 19, at 7.30pm and is followed by an official opening on Saturday, September 28, at 11am by Coun Tommy Mulvenna.

Doors will be open from 10.30am and members of the public are welcome along.

Tynemouth Photographic Society was founded on March 18, 1903, and met at various premises in North Shields before moving to Tynemouth in 1957.

Since 1930, with one exception in 1941/42 due to war time conditions, Tynemouth Photographic Society has met every Thursday from October to April.

President Keith Hildreth said: “The new premises are a great improvement, offering more space, easier parking and greater access as they are on the ground floor.

“Our members have worked really hard to make the move happen and we are all excited by the opportunity to do so much more than we have in the past.

“For example we are looking to start a new Monday lunchtime group offering workers – and shoppers too – the chance to drop in on their lunch break and see what we do, and to take part in photographic challenges.

“I look forward to welcoming old friends, visitors and new members to any of our meetings, so please feel free to pop along.

“The Society caters for all types of photographers and film makers. You don’t need a fancy camera.

“The main photo group meets every Thursday evening at 7.30pm, and there are other groups such as the Video and Film Making Group, a Nature Group, a Digital and Practical Group and a group that meets on alternate Monday afternoons for members who find it easier to attend during the day.”