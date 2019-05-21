Tynemouth lifeboat is officially named then rescues four people

A naming ceremony for a lifeboat ended in a dramatic rescue.

The ceremony for Tynemouth RNLI’s new inshore lifeboat had just finished on Sunday afternoon when it was called out to rescue for people trapped by the sea on a South Tyneside beach.

Tynemouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat called out to rescue four people trapped by the tide. Picture by Adrian Don/RNLI

The cost of Tynemouth RNLI’s new D Class inshore lifeboat ‘Little Susie’ has been funded by Pat and Susan Russell, from Halifax.

Around 50 invited guests joined the pair, volunteer lifeboat crew and members of the Lifeboat Management Group at the ceremony led by David Stafford, Chairman of the Tynemouth Lifeboat Management Group.

David Stenhouse, lifeboat operations manager at Tynemouth, accepted the lifeboat on behalf of the crew before the Rev Captain Steve Dixon of the Church of the Holy Saviour, Tynemouth, led the Service of Dedication.

The inshore lifeboat then launched and gave a short demonstration of the boats capabilities to the assembled guests.

But only minutes had passed before the lifeboat was requested to launch by UK Coastguard, along with the all weather lifeboat, after four people had been reported in difficulty on the beach at Marsden Grotto.

The lifeboats sped to the scene and the inshore lifeboat volunteer crew quickly discovered four people trapped on the beach by the rising tide. The casualties were quickly brought on board the inshore lifeboat and transferred to the all weather lifeboat where they were assessed by the crew.

One of the casualties was found to be suffering from extreme cold and an ambulance was requested to meet the all weather lifeboat at Sunderland Marina.

Once at Sunderland the casualties were passed into the care of Paramedics and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and the lifeboat returned north, but was then tasked to take over the tow of a broken down 8m boat that Cullercoats RNLI lifeboat had been assisting.

This vessel was taken to safety at Royal Quays Marina before the lifeboat refuelled and returned to station.

Following the ceremony, David Stafford said: “We have been honoured that Pat and Susan Russell chose to fund our new inshore lifeboat and we’re very grateful for their support and delighted that they came to the station from their Halifax home to name the lifeboat today.”

Lifeboat Operations Manager David Stenhouse added: “We’re pleased that Pat and Susan Russell saw the lifeboat that they have funded launch on a real lifesaving service, rescuing four people who could easily have drowned if they hadn’t been rescued from the beach, showing just how vital the funding they provided is.”