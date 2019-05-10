Tynemouth snappers preparing to mark the end of an era

A photographic club are preparing to mark the end of an era.

Tynemouth Photographic Society will say goodbye to their home for the last 60 years when they stage their latest exhibition before moving to a new location.

The club’s exhibition will take place at Camera House, Front Street, Tynemouth, on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 4pm both days.

They will showcase a mixture of prints and projected images, the culmination of the work produced this season, including several award winning pieces from the Northern Counties Photographic Federation and Photographic Association of Great Britai.

A club spokesperson said: “Not everyone in the club is an experienced photographer and it is a source of pride to less experienced members when their work is exhibited amongst the work produced by more expert members.

“Some of the work is a result of club days out where members meet give and receive coaching on how best to take pictures and generally support one another with their photography.”

The club also has a video making group, a nature group, an archive group, and an afternoon group

The new programme starts in September and the meetings will be at 106-107 Howard Street, North Shields, on a Thursday night, starting at 7.30pm.

For more information about the exhibition or the new season contact Howard Wilson via Howard.Wilson440@btinternet.com or visit www.tynemouthps.org