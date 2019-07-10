Unit's unique tribute to Sam Fender

The Northumbria Unit of nautical charity, The Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) with “Sam the fender”.

As Sam Fender prepares to headline the Thursday night concert at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival, a group of nautical volunteers on the river have paid their own tribute to the musical talent.

The Northumbria Unit of nautical charity, The Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) have christened one of their boat’s rubber fenders with the name Sam in honour of the rising star.

Head of Unit, Volunteer Officer Angela Carrington said: “Like thousands of others, I and other members of the Unit are massive fans of Sam Fender.

“He’s a local lad from the banks of the Tyne where we operate from.

“We’ve nicknamed our largest fender “Sam” for some time now and thought it was a fitting tribute as he is playing just along the river.”

Sam said: “This is the greatest North Shields accolade to date. I'm absolutely honoured.

“I hope my face protects your boat."

Nationally, the MVS has more than 25 active units spread around the UK coastline at major port & river areas, with more units planned. Northumbria Unit is based in Benton and at St Peter’s Marina although their vessels can operate from the Tweed to the Tees.