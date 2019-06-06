Volunteers sought for local charities

Charities looking for more volunteers are coming together for a special event.

North Tyneside VODA is among those taking part in a Volunteer Recruitment Fair as part of National Volunteers’ Week.

It will take place on Saturday, June 8, at The Beacon Shopping Centre, North Shields, between 10am and 3pm.

There will be information stalls and displays by a number of organisations. Members from VODA will be on hand to talk about their projects and answer questions on volunteering.

Elsewhere, on Tuesday, June 4, VODA is running a Volunteers and the Law training session aimed at organisations who involve volunteers, to ensure they have the correct knowledge, policies and procedures in place.

In the afternoon, VODA will be co-hosting an event with Helix Arts, aimed at anyone interested in volunteering in the arts and cultural sector. For more visit www.voda.org.uk

Keith Hardy, core services manager at VODA, said: “Volunteers’ Week is the perfect opportunity to showcase all the great work that goes on in volunteering and encourage others to take on a new challenge and start volunteering. In particular, we want to focus on the role of trustees.”

“Many people are unaware of the vital role trustees play in the voluntary and community sector and also of the personal benefits of being a charity trustee.

“Trustees are the people who have overall responsibility for charities and community organisations – they make the major decisions affecting the charity and are responsible for setting the strategic direction of its work.

“Volunteering as a trustee is a varied and rewarding role for people who want to share their skills and experience for the benefit of a cause or organisation they care about.”

VODA, which is based in the Queen Alexandra Campus in North Shields, supports volunteers of all ages and abilities, helping them to find meaningful roles that suit their interests, skills and availability.

For more information about the event visit www.voda.org.uk or contact VODA on 0191 643 2626.