Wallsend twins celebrate identical A-Level results

Twins Emily and Libby Doughty celebrate identical results

Libby and Emily Doughty, from Wallsend, both achieved two A*grades and an A when they collected their results at Dame Allan’s Schools, in Newcastle.

Libby plans to study medicine at the University of Liverpool, in view of one day working in oncology, having achieved an A* in both Biology and English Literature and an A in Chemistry.

Emily will read Liberal Arts at Durham University, having achieved A* in Politics and History and an A in English Literature. She also studied an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) and received an A. She hopes to forge a career overseas working in the diplomatic service.

Both girls have been actively involved in and co-chaired the Dame Allan’s senior debate team.

Emily said: “In a difficult year where students have felt isolated, debating has been something that has kept us all together and, importantly, kept us talking.”

The 18-year-olds also volunteer, with Libby supporting patients at St Oswald’s Hospice in Gosforth, Newcastle.

Libby said: “We are over the moon with our results.

"We didn’t really know what to expect as it has been a challenging year, so we can now relax and enjoy the summer knowing we’ve achieved what we needed to for our university places.”

Will Scott, Principal of Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “Emily and Libby have been active members of the school and very involved in the school’s debating team, as well as active in their local community.