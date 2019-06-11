Weekly events a success in North Shields

Weekly events bringing people into North Shields have been hailed as just the beginning for the town.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn attended the second of six Bedford Street Events, thought up by North Shields Chamber of Commerce and featuring stalls and live music.

And following overwhelming positive feedback, she is hoping the events will grow to become bigger and bring even more of a boost to North Shields.

She said: “It has been truly amazing. What more can you ask for? Wonderful music, fantastic weather, wonderful traders selling amazing goods.

“Residents are telling us that it’s great and it’s what they want to see, bringing the town centre back to life.

“It’s been a wonderful experience and I know this is just the beginning of something small that will grow and grow.

“I want to particularly thank the Chamber of Commerce and the Beacon Centre, who have come together with the council to make this happen.”

North Shields Chamber of Commerce came up with the idea after visiting twin town Merthyr Tydfil in Wales, where similar events have been bringing increased footfall into the town centre.

Chamber chairman Miles Walton said: “When we went to Merthyr Tydfil we saw that they had events like this, with stalls and other attractions, and that they helped bring a lot of people into the town centre. It took a while to get it going but now we hope it will be the start of a lot more regular events.”

“Feedback has shown that shoppers and stallholders like the idea, as do other shops in the area. We look forward to the next four events and hopefully more in future.”

Stallholder Anne Railton, who sells soap from her ‘Sapone’ stall, added: “As soon as I heard about this happening I wanted to be involved.

“It has been a fun day – everyone has been so friendly. It is great because people are coming along and are being given something else as well as the regular shops.

“The feedback I have had is that people love the idea of it and have been enjoying themselves – I will certainly be back!”

If you have a business and are interested in joining the Chamber please email info@northshieldschamber.co.uk

For more information head to www.northshieldschamber.co.uk

If you are interested in being part of the Bedford Street Events, please email Ali at Wallsend@groupegeraud.co.uk