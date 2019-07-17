Whitley Bay business riding crest of a wave after award win

Nicola Everitt, of Rockpool School.

Nicola Everitt is the latest winner of North Tyneside Business of the Month with her Whitley Bay-based Rockpool School.

The marine biologist was nominated by over 30 customers for the business, which offers a hands-on marine animal fun and learning experience.

“I set up Rockpool School after taking rockpool animals into my children’s schools. The feedback I received gave me the courage to think about starting this up as a business.

“Rockpool School is all about learning about our marine friends in a safe environment and creating marine-related crafts.

“We provide workshops to various groups, which include schools, additional needs groups, scout and girl guiding groups, birthday parties and general workshops for all.”

She added: “I am absolutely delighted to have been named North Tyneside Business of the Month.

“We appreciate our Rockpool School families so much and winning Business of the Month was for them as much as it was for us.”