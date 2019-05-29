Whitley Bay Carnival is out of this world

Thousands of people had an out of this world experience at Whitley Bay Carnival.

Changeable weather failed to put a dampener the spirits of visitors or those taking part in the parade or one of the many events.

Whitley Bay Carnival in full swing.Picture by Paul Norris.

Organisers have put the success of the sixth Whitley Bay Carnival down to the warmth, energy and ambition of the town’s community.

The parade, a product of months of designing, making and rehearsing in carnival clubs and schools workshops, was the biggest yet with 13 sections, including a surprise homecoming of worldbeaters Spark! drummers and Northern Sinfonia’s Bradley Creswick.

There was also a non-stop offering of arts, music, circus and street theatre to keep audiences entertained showcasing some of the town’s finest talent alongside performers from as far afield as Rajastan.

Carol Alevroyianni, carnival co-director, said: “We had a much expanded arts market this time pulled together by Whitley Bay Loves Art blogger Christine Kennedy who brought a great mix of more than 20 artists, writers and crafters together to run activities and sell their work.

“Some of the most elaborate costumes and parade pieces were made by teachers and parents who have been coming along to the carnival clubs. There is a lot of skill sharing going on and people are really finding their talents.

“It is wonderful to see how carnival has grown from the little parade along the pedestrian streets and prom in 2014 to this huge community celebration.”

“Seeing all the months of making and inventing coming together is just fantastic. Carnival seems to have really captured people’s hearts.”

Plans for the next three years of carnival are already underway and Whitley Bay Big Local is hoping that more local people together with established artists and performers will get involved in a wide range of creative ventures over that time.

Carnival was brought back to the town by Whitley Bay Big Local in 2014 in response to a local consultation.

For more information check out the website www.whitleybaycarnival.co.uk