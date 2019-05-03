Whitley Bay Carnival receives backing from Arts Council England

Carnival bosses are celebrating a cash boost ahead of this year’s showcase.

Whitley Bay Carnival has received backing from Arts Council England ahead of the sixth annual event.

The Carnival, which this year’s theme is Out of This World, will be biggest yet, taking place from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26.

Cultural producer Carol Alevroyianni said: “It’s fantastic news, both the crucial funding and the recognition that we are on the right track, engaging our community in the carnival both as audiences and as genuine participants.

“Last year’s audience survey gave us a solid wish list for 2019 but meeting the demand for more opportunities for people to get involved in the creative side alongside a wish to grow the carnival celebrations over the late May Bank Holiday weekend looked impossible only a few months ago.

“I think audiences and participants alike will see that we have been listening and I hope everyone will all find something to enjoy.

“It is amazing what can be achieved when everyone gets together.

“We have tremendous ongoing support and goodwill from Whitley Bay Big Local, the council, businesses, schools and community groups and this Arts Council grant means we can deliver the ‘plan A’ we were hoping for.”

New for this year is a family chill out activity area, a youth programme on Sunday, an opening evening sci-fi themed party with Bombskare as well as the family carnival ball.

There will also be a much expanded Arts Market brought together by Whitley Bay Loves Art’s Christine Kennedy.

Carnival clubs start up again this week and the full event programme will be released on May 1.

Limited tickets for the two evening shows are on sale now at DiMeos Ices and The Crab and Waltzer on Marine Drive and on line via eventbrite.

Tickets for the Carnival opening party with Bombskare, Sista Soul and the carnival brass cantina band are at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/whitley-bay-carnival-launch-party-featuring-bombskare-tickets-59950125439

Tickets forThe Family Carnival Ball with the Baghdaddies, The Ski Band and MC Wayne C McDonald are at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/whitley-bay-carnival-family-ball-with-the-baghdaddies-tickets-59951108379