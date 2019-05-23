Whitley Bay Carnival will be out of this world

An out of this world experience is hitting Whitley Bay this bank holiday weekend.

Whitley Bay Carnival will be taking over the streets for the six year in a row with the ‘out of this world’ theme a nod to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing.

Proceedings start with the Carnival opening party on Friday evening with Ska masters Bombskare.

Organisers are promising a feast of creativity with non stop live music, street acts, circus, fairground rides, good food and pop up cafés and bars around the Spanish City Plaza, Links and an art market, curated by Christine Kennedy of Whitley Bay Loves Art.

Carol Alevroyiannia, Carnival co-director, said: “As always at the heart of the celebrations is the carnival parade with 13 sections headed up by the Rockcliffe Rockets and Big Noise carnival band.

“As well as schools, carnival clubs and community groups showing off the results of months of parade workshops, the promenaders will be joined this time by performers from Circus Raj, the 99th battalion Star Wars storm troopers who are collecting for our 2020 carnival, and home grown street theatre superstars Spark!

“It is wonderful to see how the carnival has grown from the little parade along the pedestrian streets and prom in 2014 to this huge community celebration.

“Seeing all the months of making and inventing coming together is just fantastic. Carnival seems to have really captured people’s hearts.’

Amongst the highlights on Saturday is the family friendly carnival ball with the Baghdaddies and The Ski Band.

Sunday’s treats include ‘what a lark’ performed by Northern Sinfonia’s Bradley Creswick, who will be guesting with Beatroot Jam on stage at the end of the day and help draw the winners in the Carnival raffle.

The full programme is online and a BSL signer will be at the information stand from 11am to 3pm each day.