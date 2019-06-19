Whitley Bay family launch funding appeal for cancer drug

A funding appeal has been launched to help Dave Jameson access a vital cancer drug.

It has been a tumultuous 12 months for Dave Jameson, who was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his spine last year after complaining of severe back pain for six months.

After successfully undergoing radiotherapy, Dave and his wife Janine – who have been together ten years – were married in February this year at the Centre for Life in Newcastle.

Dave and Janine Jameson on their wedding day.

But just a few weeks later, Dave started suffering extreme bone pain in his ribs, shoulder and leg, with doctors telling him in April that the dad-of-two’s cancer had returned and was incurable.

Janine said: “Absolutely devastated by this news, we vowed to do all we could to stay positive and fight this latest set back.

“We picked ourselves up, with help of the fantastic staff at the Northern Centre for Cancer Care at the Freeman Hospital, and Dave is now two cycles into his chemotherapy treatment schedule.

“A stem cell transplant will follow later in the year. After that, he will be left to wait for the cancer to return – which it always does.”

Now, supported by family and friends, they are looking to raise £50,000 for a drug called Revlimid which has been found to almost double life remission time once the myeloma is treated.

Janine said: “Each year of treatment will cost approximately £50,000; money we simply do not have.

“What we do have though is determination and we're prepared to do anything so Dave gets more time to see his little girls grow up.”So far, nearly £29,000 has been raised.Janine added: “We have been totally overwhelmed by the generosity of family, friends and complete strangers alike with the donations received in such as short space of time.

“£50,000 is a bit of a tall order though so we need to spread our campaign far and wide to give us the best chance possible.Janine has also raised the issue with Tynemouth MP Sir Alan Campbell MP, calling for support to have the drug accessible for all newly diagnosed myeloma patients.