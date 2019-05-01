Whitley Bay FC to celebrate ten years since FA Vase victory

A special football match is being held to mark the start of Whitley Bay FC’s unique record.

To mark the tenth anniversary of the club winning the first of its three consecutive FA Vase Finals at Wembley, a fundraising match is taking place on Sunday.

Mark Taylor joins ex-coaches and management to celebrate Whitley Bay FC's win in 2010.

Around 40 former Bay players from the three Wembley squads will be playing in a North v South of the Tyne 30 minutes each way game, with the two teams managed by former Bay manager Ian Chandler (south) and his assistant Steve Cuggy (north).

The winners will receive the Mark Taylor ‘Ten Years On’ trophy.

The match was originally planned as a fundraiser for motor neurone disease research, but following the death of Robbie Livermore earlier this year it was decided to change and support the Livermore family.

Kick off at Hillheads is at 1pm with proceeds from the day going to the Livermore family.

Mark Taylor, whose last game was the 2009 Final before being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Mark said: “As the ten year reunion of the 2009 victory at Wembley approached, myself and a few players I am in regular contact with such as Paul Robinson, Phill Bell, David Coulson and Darren Timmons thought it would be a good idea to approach the club to do a reunion match.

“I suggested that we could combine the three vase squads and have a North v South of the Tyne match.

“The initial thoughts were to raise funds for MND but the tragic death of Robbie Livermore while we were organising things shifted the fund raising to raising money for his family.

“The club got behind the event straight away producing a programme with memories over the three years, as well as support for Robbie’s family.

“Everyone is really looking forward to reuniting with old teammates and fans.

“It would be great to see as many fans as possible there to watch the game and reminisce about the most successful period in the history of the club and non league football nationally.”

Striker Paul Chow said: “I’m really looked forward to the 10 year FA Vase reunion. It’ll be great to catch up with all the lads again and share a dressing room with so many top Northern League players. Although I’m excited to pull on my boots at Hillheads, playing in Robbie’s memory will make it very special.”

“Hopefully a healthy crowd will help towards the collection for his family.

“Reminiscing about the Vase glory days is one of my favourite pastimes.

“I’ve scored hundreds of goals during my career and that first goal at Wembley is my favourite. Everyone asks about the 21 seconds goal and I will always get reminded of that one as it put my name in the record books.

“But that first goal meant so much. Having reached the semi final 12 months earlier and been so close to playing at Wembley. At the time thinking we would never get that close again. To get there the following season to score and win the trophy was unbelievable.”

A special souvenir programme is being produced and will be on sale at the game price £1.50. Anyone unable to attend can buy a copy for £2.50 which includes postage. For details contact wbfcinfo@gmail.com