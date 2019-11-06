Whitley Bay firework display attracts over 10,000 people

The annual firework display on The Links, Whitley Bay.

The free display on The Links, held annually as part of the council’s Winter Festival, has become a firm favourite in the borough’s festive calendar and this year attracted more than 10,000 people.

As well as the dazzling display, there were fairground rides and refreshments.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “Our Winter Festival has a number of amazing events that take place over the festive period, and I can’t think of a better way for it to get underway than our annual fireworks display on The Links.

“It’s great to see so many people attended and had a good time, and we have so many more amazing events taking place for the whole family over the next few months – so be sure to have a look and see what’s on offer.”

North Tyneside’s Winter Festival runs until January and consists of a number of events held across the borough, including fireworks displays, Christmas markets, pantomimes and much more.