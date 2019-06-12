Whitley Bay food festival will be bigger and better

A popular food festival is heading back to the coast next week.

The Proper Food and Drink Festival is visiting the Spanish City Plaza, Whitley Bay, on June 15 and 16.

Ken and Sherrie Harris of The Copper Piper.

It will provide a showcase for dozens of artisan chefs, bakers, brewers, crafts people and musicians, and is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

The free-to-enter festival, which was launched in 2012, takes place across a number of north east locations each summer. This year it made its debut in North Shields in May and has just visited South Shields.

Mark Deakin, who organises the events with his wife Shelley, said: “We love going to all places, but there is certainly something special about being next to Spanish City – and this year it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

“We’ve been coming here when it was more like a building site than the iconic location it has become again so we’re delighted that the new Spanish City is such a success.”

Mark and Shelley’s aim is to provide quality without fuss.

Meals and snacks are served up at street food trucks. Bars will quench festival-goers’ thirsts, and numerous stall-holders will be selling food and drink to take home to try.

There will live music and plenty of activities for children to enjoy.

A growing number of craft businesses are also showing and selling their products.

One of the more eye-catching ones at Whitley Bay will be The Copper Piper. It was set up by Ken and Sherrie Harris two years ago after Ken made a coat hook out of leftover copper piping.

Ken, 67, from Stockton, makes a wide range of accessories, all using copper piping, including lamps, candle sticks, clocks and signs

He said: “It started as a bit of fun, then people asked whether I could make things for them and it’s evolved from there. It’s just coming up with new ideas all the time and everything is bespoke.

Shelley Deakin said: “These are very important festivals for businesses like Ken and Sherrie’s because pictures online don’t do justice to their products.

“Our events provide a perfect opportunity for them to get face-to-face feedback from their customers.”

The Whitley Bay Proper Food and Drink Festival is open from 10am to 5pm on June 15 and 16. For more details visit www.properfoodanddrinkfestivals.co.uk

The Deakins, along with fellow event organiser Nigel Holliday, are bringing a new festival to Whitley Bay later in the summer.

It is called Feast by the Sea and will also take place on the Spanish City Plaza over weekends in July, August and September.