Whitley Bay girls score sponsorship from homebuilders

Young footballers have netted support from a house builder.

Whitley Bay Wildcats girls’ Under 11s football team has scored a sponsorship boost from Miller Homes North East.

The sponsorship has funded full kits for training sessions and warming up on match days.

The under 11s squad is one of three girls’ teams at Whitley Bay FC, the local football club of Miller Homes’ Heritage Green development in Backworth.

Andrew Somerville, associate sales director at Miller Homes North East, said: “We didn’t hesitate to show support to Whitley Bay Wildcats and we wish the girls the best of luck for the rest of the season. We’re firm believers in backing grassroots sport in the local community, which creates opportunities for people of all ages to get active.”

Keith Watson, the team’s manager, added: “From everyone at Whitley Bay Wildcats, we’d like to express our gratitude to Miller Homes North East for kindly sponsoring us.

“Girls’ football needs all the support it can get so it’s fantastic to have a well-respected company on our side.”