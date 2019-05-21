Whitley Bay hub creating Space for small businesses

Small and micro-businesses are being given a helping hand.

Whitley Bay’s first collaborative workspace Space @ has welcomed 20 businesses through its doors at the Park View offices.

It features a mix of businesses, including media and marketing, children’s play providers, solicitors, consultancy services and the health and food supplement sector.

Mark Ions, Founder of Space @, said: “Suitable professional office space within the town was very limited yet there was a clear demand for something purposely designed, fulfilling the needs of modern businesses.”

He added: “We have a current office occupancy rate of 100 per cent, with all 14 desks within the two collaborative offices now taken too – a fantastic indicator of the increased demand for this type of new working environment and I am delighted to see the Space @ community thriving, including options for external businesses to hire the boardroom and utilise Space @ for their own training or meeting needs.”

With Space @ at reaching full capacity at 224-228 Park View, the potential for sourcing more premises to meet the growing interest is imminent.