Whitley Bay pupils step out for campaign

Pupils put their best foot forward as part of a campaign to reduce the number of cars outside their school.

During a week, parents were encouraged to avoid dropping their children off outside the gates at Marine Park First School, in Whitley Bay.

The Walk to School Week initiative saw parents given temporary free use of two nearby car parks, arranged by the North Tyneside Council, to leave their cars and walk the rest of the way to the school.

The campaign – supported by Go Smarter in North Tyneside, which is provided for the council by its partner Capita – saw headteacher Stephen Easton join pupils and their parents on the first morning near Whitley Bay skatepark and walk along the promenade to school.

Along the way, pupils took part in a quiz set by the Go Smarter team about sustainable travel and Whitley Bay’s regeneration.

Mr Easton said: “We want to encourage sustainable, safe travel, the benefits of an active lifestyle and reduce traffic around the school gates.

“We are grateful to the Go Smarter team for helping us to achieve these aims. We also hope the children enjoyed walking to school and trying to answer maths questions about their local area.”

Coun Carl Johnson, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “As a council, we’re committed to encouraging active and sustainable ways to travel. Our Go Smarter team is carrying out some important work to make it easier for parents and their children to walk or cycle to school.”

“I fully support Marine Park First School’s Walk to School Week which has proved a big success.”

The GoSmarter in North Tyneside initiative aims to encourage sustainable travel. It not only seeks to change pupil, parent and staff behaviour but can also involve physical changes to streets near schools.