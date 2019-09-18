Whitley Bay restaurant named among UK's top ten

Trenchers Restaurant, in Spanish City, Whitley Bay.

Trenchers, based in the renovated Spanish City, has been named as one of the UK’s top fish and chip restaurants today as part of the 2020 National Fish & Chip Awards.

Organised by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, the awards are the UK’s premier awards for fish and chip businesses.

Trenchers Restaurant will now compete against nine other finalists for the chance to take home the coveted title of the ‘UK’s best fish and chip restaurant’.

Judges will make a final round of visits to each of the restaurants for mystery dining assessments, before crowning the UK’s best fish and chip restaurant on January 23, 2020, at the award ceremony in London.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish, said: “The UK is world-renowned for fish and chip takeaways, but there are plenty of incredible restaurants serving tasty, healthy fish and chips to sit in customers day in day out.

“We have ten of these exceptional restaurants represented in this list. Each is a credit to our industry and we wish them all good luck in the final round of judging.”

Award sponsor Alan Pearce, field sales manager at Goldensheaf, added: “These top ten restaurants have proven themselves to be focused on providing the best sit in fish and chips dining experience available in the UK today.

“Each of them excels in a number of different areas from the quality of food they offer through to their commitment to sustainability and the way in which they support and develop their staff.