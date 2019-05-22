Whitley Bay’s Spanish City wins another top award

The regeneration of Whitley Bay’s Spanish City has picked up another top award.

The Grade II-listed building was among the four winners at the RIBA North East Awards from the Royal Institute of British Architects in recognition of its architectural excellence.

It is the latest in a string of awards for the Spanish City, which re-opened to the public last year after a £10million restoration project, £3.47m of which came from the Heritage Lottery Fund and £2.5m from a Coastal Communities grant.

Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn CBE, said: “We are immensely proud of Spanish City and the regeneration work that has gone into restoring it – so to see it claiming another prestigious award is absolutely fantastic.

“The Spanish City means so much to our residents and the work has brought a real optimism to the area.

“So many businesses are making the coast their home, which is bringing new investment and more visitors are getting the chance to experience our beautiful coastline.”

Architectural practice ADP worked closely with North Tyneside Council, construction company Robertson, and the new operator Kymel to sensitively restore Spanish City and secure the seaside pleasure building’s future.

Judges said: “The way in which the design team approached the project is to be applauded. Retaining and restoring original features whilst providing high quality facilities and services which will sustain the building’s future.”

“The renaissance of Spanish City symbolises its importance to the local community and its relevance as part of the wider coastal masterplan. The pragmatism of its brief and the design skills brought to bear upon its restoration and regeneration should safeguard its future for years to come.”

Regional Jury Chair, Peter Clash, of Clash Associates, said: “Within the North East region the RIBA awards reflect how sustainability is becoming embedded in all projects, with a strong emphasis on engaging with local communities and users, using local materials and minimising buildings energy usage.

“Existing buildings were imaginatively redeveloped, sometimes on minimal budgets, to create beautifully detailed modern environments while new buildings blended seamlessly with their settings.”