Whitley Bay school heading back to the 80s
A Whitley Bay school is heading back to the 80s for its annual summer fair.
By David Sedgwick
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 09:00
Marine Park First School is marking the 30th year of its fair with the 1980s theme.
The fair is on Saturday, from 11am to 3pm. Entry is £1 for adults, children free.
There will be street food, raffle, stalls, games, DJ, sports, a graffiti artist, an 80s zone and more. Pupils will perform 1980s’ songs throughout the day.
The winning programme cover was designed by pupil Jake Lindsay, aged nine.
Aoife Forbes, from Marine Park First School PTA, said: “The Summer Fair is always the biggest fundraiser for the school and is a fantastic day. It’s a great way for the whole community to get to know and support the school.”