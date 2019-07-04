Whitley Bay school heading back to the 80s

The winning programme design by pupil Jake Lindsay for Marine Park First School's annual summer fair.

Marine Park First School is marking the 30th year of its fair with the 1980s theme.

The fair is on Saturday, from 11am to 3pm. Entry is £1 for adults, children free.

There will be street food, raffle, stalls, games, DJ, sports, a graffiti artist, an 80s zone and more. Pupils will perform 1980s’ songs throughout the day.

The winning programme cover was designed by pupil Jake Lindsay, aged nine.