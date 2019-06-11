Work to start on strengthening Tynemouth cliffs

Work has begun to repair a cliff face in Tynemouth.

A section of the retaining wall on the cliff top above King Edward’s Bay in Tynemouth is being replaced.

Work is due to start today (Tuesday) on the cliff top near The Gibraltar Rock to remove and replace the section which requires renewing.

The area around the wall is fenced off and the footpath beneath it is also closed as a precaution.

Specialist contractors, on behalf of North Tyneside Council, will begin site investigation and other preparatory works, which will last around three weeks.

During the preparatory works, around half of the grassed area next to the public toilets will be fenced off.

Council officials say the area will be restored in advance of the Mouth of the Tyne Festival – from July 11 to 14 - and the main works to remove and replace the unstable wall, which are due to last around ten weeks, will begin on Tuesday, July 16.

Phil Scott, Head of Environment, Housing and Leisure, said: “The safety of the public is our primary concern and we are taking positive action to ensure this part of our beautiful coastline remains safe.

“We thank residents for their patience while these necessary repairs are carried out.”

The specialist work will involve removing a section of cliff-top wall before a new wall is built.

The work area will be closed to the public via safety barriers. The main pedestrian access to Tynemouth Priory and Castle and access to the Gibraltar Rock pub will be maintained throughout.

A site compound, protected by fencing, will be established on part of the footpath adjacent to East Street. The public toilets will remain open.

A route for pedestrians past the works on East Street will be maintained and the existing bus shelter will be unaffected but the road at the corner of the pub, near the wall, will be closed during the main works.