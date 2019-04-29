Young tech stars win Rotary award

Pupils at a Tynemouth school are celebrating being winners of a new competition to find the tech stars of the future.

Kings Priory School was among the winners at the North East Technology Tournament, held in Sunderland.

Around 100 budding technology entrepreneurs from 13 schools took part in the event, organised and funded by Rotary North East with support from a number of companies.

And it was Kings Priory School pupils Megan Smith, Grace Smith, Isaac Wass and Neave Berry who took home the honours for the Foundation Level category.

Rotary District Governor Stewart Atkin said: “It’s vital to give young people an interest and a passion for technology.

“The north east is crying out for skilled professionals and we predict a massive need in the future.

“In order to compete in a global marketplace, we need our young people to realise their potential in this subject. That’s why it’s so vital to get them involved at a young age.”

Tournament co-ordinator Chris Baylis said: “It was a difficult decision to decide on the winning team.

“The general standard was very high and the young people really demonstrated what it takes to shine in our future technology sector.

“The north east has a long history of producing some of the brightest minds in technology.

“With the entries to the first North East Technology Tournament impressing the judges so much, it’s clear to see that many stars of the future are waiting to make their mark.”

A total of 22 local Rotary clubs supported the event.

Incoming Rotary District Governor Jacqui Molyneux said: “Rotary clubs have a long history of working within our community schools to promote learning and development.

“We also provide funding and text books and support sporting events. As well as working to help schools, we are involved with countless other community projects and charities, both nationally and abroad.”