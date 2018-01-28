Percy Main pupil is pulling up trees

A North Shields schoolgirl has won the prestigious volunteer of the year award from the Woodland Trust.

Charlotte O’Donnell, a Year 2 pupil from Percy Main Primary School, won the Sapling Award, which celebrates a child who has shown outstanding contribution to engaging their school with woods and trees.

She has shown an exceptional natural ability of caring and understanding flora and fauna. She is keen to take part in nature activities at the school and to share her knowledge on the rich diversity of plants with friends and teachers. She has a keen interest in bluebells and planted many at the school’s forest garden.

She also heard that fairies were evicted from Wayford Wood in Somerset, so she took it into her own hands to ensure new doors were placed at the base of the school trees!

Percy Main Primary School also received a Woodland Trust platinum award for its outdoor learning and inclusion of environmentally-related lesson themes.

Charlotte said: “We worked really hard to get the award and make sure trees at our school are looked after and the fairies are looked after too. I enjoy learning outside and finding out more about nature with my teachers”

Karen Brownrigg (ECO-Schools coordinator), who picked up Charlotte’s award, added: “I am in a very privileged position of being able to spend much of my time with children who continually motivate and inspire me to continue in my role and I can definitely say Charlotte is one of these children.”