Perfect platform for students to showcase artwork

Art students in ‘training’ are well on track for public recognition of their skills.

Work by 25 learners at Tyne Metropolitan College has been seen by thousands of commuters at Tynemouth Metro Station.

Jennifer Turner and her work on display at Tynemouth Metro Station.

An assortment of sculptures, paintings and other works have been positioned within an 80ft-long viewing gallery for the project, which runs until at least January 28.

Course leader Dr John O’Rourke encouraged the 22 first and second year students taking a Foundation Degree in Applied Fine Art and the three part-time HNC students to show off work they have created on their classroom programmes.

The opportunity to display was offered by the Friends of Tynemouth Station, which has dedicated space inside the station’s footbridge for artists to showcase work.

Dr O’Rourke said: “I didn’t hesitate to accept as it’s such a great chance for the students to enhance the vocational aspect of their course.

Some of the artwork on display at Tynemouth Metro Station by TyneMet College students.

“The opportunity to display their best work to the many people who pass through the station each day is one we could not miss out on.

“I am always very impressed by our learners’ hard work and imaginative responses to course modules.

“It is very important they have these opportunities and I arrange them each year on the basis of any viable opportunities that come my way.”

He added: “The students have worked very hard in the classroom to develop solid fine art skills in a range of mediums and in their preferred styles.

“Commuters rarely have time to stop and look around, but I very much hope they take a few moments to view these works.”

The display space at the station occupies a central area behind glass within the bridge over the platforms, making it viewable from windows either side.

As well as busy travel periods, the station also hosts markets on weekends, growing the potential for the works to be seen.

It is the second public display by art students at TyneMet, which is part of the new Tyne Coast College, in the past six months.

In June, 16 learners exhibited work, including a representation of racer Donald Campbell’s famous Bluebird speedboat, at The Beacon shopping centre in North Shields.

The exhibition was attended by Bill Smith, the north east engineer who salvaged the craft from the lake where it crashed in January 1967.