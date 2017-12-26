Person in the water sparks late Christmas Day call-out for Tynemouth RNLI volunteers

A late Christmas Day alert meant that festive celebrations were put on hold as Tynemouth RNLI crew members rushed to help a person in the water.

The inshore lifeboat was requested to launch at 10.06pm by UK Coastguard's Humber Operations Centre when Northumbria Police asked for help to rescue a person in the River Tyne near Hebburn.

The lifeboat, with a crew of three, launched six minutes after the launch alert and started speeding the five miles upriver to the scene of the incident.

But it had only travelled a mile when it was confirmed that the casualty was out of the water and in the hands of paramedics, so the crew returned to station soon after.

Adrian Don, Tynemouth RNLI spokesman, said: "Our volunteer crews are on constant standby and the festive season is no exception. They make more of a sacrifice than usual at this time of year, though, as they have to be mindful of the need to drive and operate our lifeboats.

"The condition of the casualty isn't known but we hope they're well. Our volunteers joined seven other RNLI crews called out this Christmas Day."

