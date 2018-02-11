Personal best for local photographer

A North Tyneside-based business lifestyle photographer secured a contract as one of the official photographers at the recent Invictus Games.

Mike Tulip Photography was awarded a contract to capture images from the games in Toronto, Canada on behalf of its major sponsor Sage Plc.

Invictus Games

The Newcastle-based software giant appointed the photographer to capture both corporate and sporting images from the Games, an experience which Mike says he will never forget.

“In less than a year, I’ve managed to grow the photography business way beyond my initial expectations,” he said.

“Without a doubt however, this job has been the biggest highlight; being able to combine my passion for sports photography with my experience as a business lifestyle photographer, whilst surrounded by such inspirational competitors is pretty hard to beat.”

He added: “I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from Sage as both an employer and now as a client. Their commitment to supporting local north east-based businesses is so important to the region’s economy and the growth of SMEs.”

Invictus Games

While Mike managed to get some amazing, key close-up shots of Prince Harry awarding the competitors their medals, he said that the prince seemed happy to take a back seat, diverting the spotlight to the real stars; the phenomenal competitors.

Mike Tulip Photography was also supported by North Tyneside Council Business Factory, which provides business support and professional business consultancy service to businesses new and old across North Tyneside.

The ambitious photographer has received help to develop a sales strategy to help the business to expand further and successfully tender for larger public sector contracts.

Mike added: “The Business Factory is an amazing asset for any business in North Tyneside and provides a wealth of knowledge for setting up and growing a business.

“The training that I received has helped me to identify ways in which to grow the business and given me the confidence to take it forward into 2018.

“The Invictus Games is an experience I will never forget but it’s now business as usual working with commercial clients across the region.”