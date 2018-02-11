Pick up a pint with your newspaper

An off-licence specialising in craft beer has opened at the back of a post office in Tynemouth.

Yard House, on Percy Park Road, has three beers on tap and dozens of bottled and canned local, national and international craft beer on sale.

Andrew Philips, owner of Priory News and Post Office, said: “In these testing economic times we are always striving to improve and diversify our business.

“We started life as a traditional newsagents before incorporating the post office as a vital service for the people of our local community. Now we have converted our back office into this fantastic craft beer bottle shop and tap room.”

Peter Carr, shop manager and co-creator of the Yard House, added: “The response from local residents so far has been amazing. We are grateful for their support.”

The Yard House is open Monday to Friday, 11am to 7pm, and Sunday, 9am to 1pm.