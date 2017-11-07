PLAN: Not a winner with locals

Those of us who have been campaigning against Labour’s Local Plan were taken aback to see that very plan nominated for a Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) award.

The organisation may not have heard, but the vast majority of residents in Monkseaton South feel that the Local Plan needs to be revisited urgently.

It fails to take into account the views of residents, it is vague in the extreme and imposes 3,000 homes in an area where residents have campaigned hard against them.

Award? More like booby prize.

Sean Brockbank

Conservative Candidate for Monkseaton South