Plan to tackle bad behaviour in park

New measures have been introduced to tackle youth disorder at a popular North Tyneside attraction.

Security cameras have been upgraded at Richardson Dees Park in Wallsend to identify troublemakers and bring them to justice as part of an action plan by North Tyneside Council and Northumbria Police in response to residents’ concerns.

Community protection officers from the council are also carrying out high-visibility evening patrols with police and park wardens to re-assure residents and eye-catching new warning posters are being put up as a deterrent.

It comes following a number of reports of anti-social behaviour in the area – which includes damage to vehicles and vandalism to park equipment, as well as groups of youths drinking alcohol and setting off fire extinguishers.

Most incidents take place after dark when the park is closed and at weekends and many of those responsible are believed to be travelling from other areas on the Metro.

Anyone found to be involved faces being served with injunctions, Community Protection Notices, having their alcohol seized and, in some cases, action against their tenancy.

Coun Carole Burdis, chairman of Safer North Tyneside, said: “Richardson Dees Park is beautiful place to visit and we want people to feel safe at all times, particularly those who live nearby.”

Wallsend and Killingworth Neighbourhood Inspector Mark Storey said that the patrols are being carried out at key times and offenders are being dealt with using the full weight of the criminal justice system.

Residents are being reminded to report all incidents of anti-social behaviour by visiting my.northtyneside.gov.uk/category/117/report-anti-social-behaviour and filling in the online form.

They can also speak to a member of the Community Protection Team about such issues – call 0345 2000101 and ask for Dawn France or Stephen Clarke.

Call the police on 101 to report general information and in an emergency, always dial 999.