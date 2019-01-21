Planned roadworks on major North East routes

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 over the coming week.

A1, Marshall Meadows, Berwick: There will be overnight north and southbound lane closures between 6pm and 6am for bus stop upgrading work. This project is due for completion on Saturday, January 26.

A1, Belford: Overnight northbound lane closures with traffic signals and convoy working at Fenham-le-Moor, between 8pm and 6am from today until Saturday, January 26, for safety improvement work.

A1, Morpeth: Northbound lane closures with stop/go boards between 9.30am and 3.30pm from today until Friday, January 25, for drainage work.

A19, Silverlink: Overnight closures on the north and southbound carriageways between 8pm and 6am from today until Friday, January 25, for junction improvement work. The project is due for completion by the end of March.

A1M, junction 58 Burtree to junction 60 Bradbury, County Durham: Overnight carriageway closures including the entry slip road at junction 58, exit and entry slip roads at junction 59 and exit slip road at junction 60 between 8pm and 6am. These closures are for drainage work in the verge following the installation of a concrete barrier. Clearly signed diversions will be in place.

A1M, junction 50 Baldersby Interchange, North Yorkshire: Outer lane closures on the roundabout with traffic signals on the link road between 8pm and 6am from today until Sunday, January 27, for lighting upgrade work.

A1M, junction 51 Leeming, North Yorkshire: Northbound lane closures between 6.30am and 9.30am on Saturday, January 26, for sign repairs.