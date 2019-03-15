Planned roadworks on major North East routes next week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1, A19 and other major routes in the North East over the coming week.

A1, East Ord, Northumberland: There will be daytime traffic signals north and southbound on Thursday, March 21, from 9.30am until 3.30pm, for drainage work.

A1, Belford, Northumberland: There will be overnight traffic signals northbound from Tuesday, March 19, to Saturday, March 23, from 8pm until 6am, for sign work. This project is due for completion on Saturday, March 30.

A1, Newstead, Northumberland: There will be overnight traffic signals on Monday, March 18, from 8pm until 6am, for sign erection work.

A1, Alnwick, Northumberland: There will be daytime traffic signals north and southbound from Alnwick to Ellingham from Wednesday, March 20, to Saturday, March 23, from 8pm until 6am, for survey work.

A1, Felmoor, Northumberland: There will be overnight traffic signals between Felmoor and Felton on both the north and southbound carriageways from Monday, March 18, to Saturday, March 23, from 8pm until 6am, for survey work.

A19, Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be full overnight carriageway closures northbound from Silverlink interchange to Holystone interchange and full carriageway closures southbound from Holystone interchange to Howdon interchange from Monday, March 18, to Monday, March 25, from 8pm until 6am. There will also be a 24-hour closure of the dedicated lane from the A1058 westbound and a lane 2 closure on the A19 southbound from 10am until 2pm Monday to Friday. There will also be a 24-hour, 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes north and southbound. Diversion will be in place throughout. This project is due for completion by the end of March.

FURTHER AFIELD

A1, junction 64, County Durham: There will be a full closure of the northbound exit and entry slip roads on Monday, March 18, from 8pm until 5.30am, for barrier repair work.

A1M, junction 59 to junction 60, County Durham: There will be north and southbound hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction. These closures are for drainage work. There will be a full southbound closure between junctions 60 and 59 overnight on Saturday, March 23, between 8pm and 6am. The scheme is due to be completed in May.

A1M, junction 56 to junction 51, North Yorkshire: There will be an overnight full carriageway closures northbound from junction 51 to junction 56 on Tuesday, March 19, from 8pm until 6am and there will also be overnight full carriageway closures southbound from junction 56 to junction 51 on Wednesday, March 20, to Saturday, March 23, from 8pm until 6am, with diversions in place. There will also be a 24-hour lane 1 closure southbound from junction 56 to junction 51. This work is due for completion on Friday, March 29..

A66, Blands Corner, County Durham: There will be overnight full carriageway closures from Blands Corner roundabout to Neasham Road roundabout with an outer ring closure at Blands Corner between Monday, March 18, and Thursday, March 21, from 8pm until 6am, for resurfacing work with local diversions in place.

Highways England said: "This summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements was correct as of Friday, March 15, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible."