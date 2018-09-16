Planned roadworks on major North East routes this week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 in the North East over the coming week.

A1 Berwick: There will be a 24-hour full closure of the southbound layby on the England/Scotland border for horticultural work. The project is due for completion on September 22.

A1 South Charlton: There will be a northbound lane closure with traffic signals on Saturday, September 22, from 9pm to 6am for signpost renewal work.

A1 Brownieside: There will be night--time full closures of the northbound carriageway with all traffic travelling in contraflow on the southbound carriageway in both directions from 8pm until 6am for resurfacing works. Where this requires side road access to be restricted clearly signed diversions will be in place. There will also be daytime lane closures north and southbound from 6am until 8pm. This project is due for completion on Monday, September 24.

A19 Holystone: There will be a 24-hour closure of the northbound exit slip designated lane to the A191 until Sunday, December 9, for local authority development work.

A19 Silverlink: There will be overnight northbound carriageway closures between Howden/Wallsend junction and Holystone junction between 8pm and 6am, from September 17 to 22. There will also be partial closures on the Silverlink roundabout between 8pm and 6am on the same dates. The A1058 Coast Road will be closed from September 18 to 20, between 8pm and 6am. A 24-hour 30mph speed restriction, with narrow lanes, remains throughout the scheme. This project is due for completion in March 2019.

A1 Gosforth: There will be night-time full closures of the northbound exit slip road from Friday, September 21, to Sunday, September 23, from 8pm and 6am for carriageway repair work.

A1M junction 59 to junction 60, County Durham: There will be night-time full carriageway closures southbound on Monday, September 17, and Wednesday, September 19, to Saturday, September 22, from 8pm until 6am. There will be a northbound full carriageway closure on Tuesday, September 18, from 8pm until 6am with local diversions in place. There will be 24-hour lane two closures with traffic running on the hard shoulder and lane one north and southbound from junction 59 to junction 60 with a reduced speed limit throughout, for concrete barrier work. This project is due for completion in April 2019.

A1M junction 50, North Yorkshire: There will be a daytime northbound lane closure on Saturday, September 22, from 6am to 9.30am for sign repair work.

A1M junction 50 to junction 51, North Yorkshire: From 6am to 8pm, a section of the northbound carriageway will be closed between J50 and 51, and all traffic will run in contraflow on the southbound carriageway. From Wednesday, September 19 to Sunday, September 23, the northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight from 8pm to 6am, and northbound traffic will be diverted onto the parallel A6055 route between junctions 50 and 51. Southbound traffic will remain on the southbound carriageway. This project is due for completion on November 7.

A66 Bowes, County Durham: There will be periods of day time lane closures from Bowes to Scotch Corner, from Monday, September 17, to Friday, September 21, from 9am to 3.30pm for horticultural work.

This summary, which covers the week from Monday, September 17, to Sunday, September 23, could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.