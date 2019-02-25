Plans for electric bikes take a step closer

Plans to develop an Electric Bike Network for the North Tyneside coast have taken a step forward.

Proposals have been submitted to the second stage of the Coastal Communities Fund after a successful first stage bid last year.

Up to 150 high quality, long-range, electric bikes could be deployed as early as this summer if the bid is successful.

Local social enterprise Chew Green is bidding for the funding and designing the network, with the aim of boosting tourism and offering residents a sustainable low impact way of getting around the coast.

Local supplier Ride Electric has successfully tendered to supply E-Bikes to the project and the business is gearing up to support a launch this summer from its base at Tynemouth Station.

It is hoped the project will generate £250,000 each year into the local economy.

Chew Green director Tom Bailey said: “We’ll be looking for strong involvement from coastal businesses who see the potential of electric bikes as a way of attracting customers.

“We’ll also be keen to talk to residents about how we can help them enjoy the bikes via a membership scheme.”

Ride Electric director Craig Goff-Cooper said: “Since its formation, Ride Electric has been working to enable people to discover the great outdoors without the effort.

“This project will help open up E-Biking to a much wider range of people exploring the coast.”

The North of Tyne coast is seen as one of the top cycling areas in the UK, with the E-Bike network aiming to enhance the brand, which attracts foreign and domestic tourists.

As well as providing electric bikes, the project will also deploy sensor equipment to measure traffic speed and visitor footfall.

Data from the scheme will be freely available to residents and businesses, offering a valuable new source of information on the quality of service on offer to visitors.