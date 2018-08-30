PLANS: Not suitable for the area

I write with reference to your article on ‘Bar and eatery plans for former Pound Stretcher’, (News Guardian, August 16).

Your report left out the most important part of the story, the opening hours: 8am to 11.30pm, Monday to Friday; 11.30pm to 1.15am, Saturday and Sunday.

This is not an amusement arcade, but a main shopping centre of Whitley Bay. It does not, and will not, enhance the town centre at all.

I hope our mayor was informed of this ‘enhancement’ to our town centre.

