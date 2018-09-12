PLASTIC: Carry on recycling

I am going to continue putting my polypropylene yoghurt pots into my North Tyneside recycling bin, despite the Local Government Association claiming that it is extremely difficult to recycle and is likely to end up being burnt in an incinerator.

The claim by the LGA is challenged by the Recycling Association and WRAP, who say polypropylene is very easy to recycle and fetches £200 a tonne.

Now that North Tyneside Council says in its new waste strategy that it looks on ‘waste’ as a resource, this is just the type of contract it should be seeking.

So I am hoping that other townspeople will follow my example and that the council will take notice.

Malcolm Scott

Co-ordinator North Tyneside Friends of the Earth