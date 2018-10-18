PLASTIC: Use it for pavements

Can I suggest that the council uses waste plastic to pave the streets of North Tyneside?

Some plastic can be recycled, such as plastic bottles, and that is the best way to deal with it.

But some mixed plastic, often regarded as waste, can be melted down and converted into road surfaces or cycle paths in the Netherlands. Why not pavements in North Tyneside?

It costs a fortune to use other surfacing, so why not use plastic? After all, the council says in its new waste strategy that it looks on waste as a “resource”.

I belong to the North Tyneside Passenger Transport Users’ Group, which has been banging on for a long time about the need to resurface dangerous pavements, which cost the council a lot of money in compensation for injuries suffered when tripping on such pavements.

Plastic pavements are a win-win suggestion for the council.

Malcolm Scott

Shiremoor