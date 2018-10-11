PLASTIC: We all must do our bit

I have just been to Sainsbury’s to do my weekly shopping and was so depressed to see so many plastic bags being used in the fruit and vegetable department.

So many people were taking bags when it wasn’t necessary.

One woman picked up some bananas and placed them in a plastic bag when they are perfectly protected in their skins. I saw a man select three different coloured peppers and put them in three separate plastic bags. Why?

I had hoped that most people knew our planet is drowning in plastic, and our oceans and the creatures in them are being choked because of it.

I really urge anyone who wants this planet to survive to stop using plastic bags.

Take some paper ones with you, or a small basket or box, and put loose fruit and vegetables in them. The staff are happy to weigh them and pass them through the checkout.

Some supermarkets are switching to paper bags, but so far this hasn’t happened in Sainsbury’s. It says its plastic bags are biodegradable, but they take hundreds of years to properly decompose.

We all need to do our bit to look after our environment or what kind of world will we be leaving to our children and grandchildren?

Kath Cape

Address supplied