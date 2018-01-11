Search

Police appeal after attempted robbery

News from Northumbria Police
Police are appealing for information after an attempted robbery in Wallsend.

The incident happened at about 5.25pm on Tuesday at Windsor Grocers on Windsor Drive.

A man entered the store and threatened the store owner.

The man was challenged by the owner and ran off empty-handed heading left down Windsor Drive.

The store owner was not injured during the incident.

The suspect was wearing a grey long-sleeved hoodie, burgundy tracksuit trousers, Adidas trainers, with a knitted balaclava over his face and carrying a black backpack.

Officers are carrying out inquiries and appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact Northumbria Police on 101 and quote reference number 718 09/01/18, or alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.