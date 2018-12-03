Police appeal after pensioner involved in car collision in North Shields

Police are appealing for witnesses or dash-cam footage after a collision between a pedestrian and a car in North Shields.

The collision happened at about 4.15pm on Tuesday, November 27, on the A193 in the Chirton Green area.

A 71-year-old man was crossing the road when he was hit by a silver Vauxhall Insignia near to the junction of St Georges Crescent and Billy Mill Avenue.

The driver stopped at the scene and spoke to police while the pedestrian was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing but police are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to get in touch.

There are a number of business premises and private residential houses in the area and it is hoped somebody may have seen what happened.

Anyone who can assist police, specifically those who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, are encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting log 731 27/11/18.

You can also report it online at www.northumbria.police.uk or email the investigating officer on 8159@northumbria.pnn.police.uk