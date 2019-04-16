Police cracking down on youth disorder this Easter

Police patrols have been stepped up this Easter to crackdown on any anti-social behaviour involving youngsters.

Northumbria Police is asking parents to make sure they know where their children are during the school holidays.

Officers are adjusting their plans in anticipation of an increase in reports of youth disorder, warning those who do involve themselves in trouble that they could find themselves being arrested.

Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton, Northumbria Police’s lead for anti-social behaviour, said the force is working with six local authorities, youth offending teams, housing associations and Nexus to keep any disruption to a minimum.

Chief Supt Hutton said: “During the school holidays we have historically recorded an increase in youth disorder and anti-social behaviour.

“With the nights now getting lighter we do expect large groups of young people together in public places and that can often lead to complaints from the local community.

“It goes without saying that the majority of young people are an absolute credit to themselves and their community and a minority continue to give them a bad name.

“Hanging out with your friends is not a crime, but many youngsters can find themselves getting drawn into anti-social behaviour.”

“In the past we have seen reports of criminal damage and even assaults – offenders will face action.

“We are asking parents to make sure you know where your children are going to be in the evening.”

She added: “We will be visiting local businesses to warn them about the consequences of selling alcohol to young people and Nexus will be using legislation to ban problem individuals from the Metro system.

“If you see our officers on patrol then we would encourage you to approach them and raise any concerns you may have about crime in your neighbourhood.”

Anyone who wants to report anti-social behaviour can do so by calling 101 or reporting it online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact