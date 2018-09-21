Police investigate North Tyneside hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit-and-run collision in North Tyneside.

At 8.33pm on Thursday (September 13) officers received a report of a serious collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Norham Road North at the junction with the A1058 Coast Road.

It is understood that a dark coloured Renault Clio collided with a pedestrian but has failed to stop at the scene. The vehicle in question was later found abandoned in the Meadow Well area of North Shields.

Emergency services attended the scene where a 27-year-old man was taken to Newcastle’s RVI with serious injuries. The man’s condition is currently described as stable.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released under investigation.

Police are now urging anyone who saw what happened, particularly passing vehicles with dashcam footage, to get in touch. Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1058 or email the officer in charge at: 8051@northumbria.pnn.police.uk