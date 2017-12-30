Police name body found on Whitley Bay beach

The body found on the beach at Whitley Bay this morning (Saturday) has been identified.

Police named the deceased as Adam Langwell, who was 25 and from Whitley Bay. His next of kin have been informed.

Officers are still investigating after Adam's body was found at around 8.20am at Browns Bay.

They are carrying out inquiries into the incident and the death is currently being treated as unexplained, with a post-mortem arranged for tomorrow.

Police are urging anyone who may have information, or may have seen Adam, to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 247 30/12/17.