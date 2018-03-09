Police release CCTV after Whitley Bay theft

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a theft from a motor vehicle in Whitley Bay.

At around 5pm on August 31, 2017, £1,800 was stolen from a delivery van parked behind New Life take away on Station Road, whilst the driver was delivering to a nearby address.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police have now released an image of a man they want to speak to.

He was in the area at the time and may be able to assist police with their investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 108672B/17.