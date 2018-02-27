Police tales at Cullercoats club

Cullercoats Men’s Club received an interested presentation from former policeman David Wakenshaw at their last meeting.

In Not Bad for a Daft Cullercoats Lad Part 2, David continued relating his early life as a boy and his ambition for a future career.

He used to go down to the train station to carry luggage for Scottish people on their summer holidays receiving coppers for his trouble and taking it home to his mother. He then became a van boy for a local distributor and was sent to Glasgow on a delivery. His mother rang a police sergeant who regularly stayed in their boarding house and ask him to look after David while he was up there, sparking his interest in joining the police force.

He then went on to describe his later years in the force and some of the unusual events on his progress from being a Detective Sergeant up to becoming an assistant Chief Constable.

Questions were asked on several points to conclude a delightful morning for all members.