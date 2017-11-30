Police want to speak to men in connection with Silverlink sports shop theft

Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the report of a theft from a Wallsend sports shop.

At around 4pm on Thursday, October 12, Northumbria Police were called to JD Sports at the Silverlink Retail Park.

The third man police want to speak to.

It was also reported that a substance was sprayed into the faces of some staff members. Paramedics did attend but no one required hospital treatment.

The men pictured were in the shop at the time and may be able to help police with their enquiries.

The men or anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 744 12/10/17.