North of Tyne Authority pledges £3m to help people into work

The North of Tyne Combined Authority has pledged £3m to help people back into work.

The new North of Tyne Combined Authority has pledged £3million to organisations seeking funds for education and training projects in the North of Tyne area, which covers Northumberland, Newcastle and North Tyneside.

Successful bids to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will be supported with matched funds from the £3m North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA) devolved Investment Fund, to gain European Social Fund (ESF) grants.

Application forms are available at ww.northoftyne-ca.gov.uk/employability-and-skills-programme

Coun Joyce McCarty, NTCA cabinet member for employability and inclusion, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for organisations across our region.

“As the Combined Authority, we’ve set aside £3m of our funding to offer a match for anyone who is applying for funding through the DWP to the European Social Fund.

“There is a lot of resource sitting in the Local Enterprise Partnership funds for the North East and we want that spent in our part of the region.

“This is a way of encouraging organisations across the three local authorities of Northumberland, Newcastle and North Tyneside to apply for some of that money, with matched funds.”

Coun McCarty added: “We have many organisations that wouldn’t dream of applying for this kind of money.

“I’m thinking in particular of voluntary sector organisations that would not have the resources themselves to match this fund.

“This gives them an opportunity.

“It is about creating new jobs and training. It’s also about helping people who are in work currently but who might need special access to funding for training, or resources to support them in their work.

“We will provide the matched funds provided those who apply are helping us to deliver on the targets that we are setting.”