Let’s see more clarity in 2018

The year 2017 saw the passing of actor Rodney Bewes.

As the character of Bob in The Likely Lads, he helped to put our area on the comedy map.

In one scene, Bob famously asked Terry what epitaph he wanted.

Terry’s answer was: “None the bloody wiser.”

I have to admit that after writing 12 months ago that I hoped for greater clarity on Brexit, those words seem appropriate.

There were some fleeting grounds for optimism, however.

On my suggestion, we forced the government to publish its Brexit impact assessments, only to be told that such assessments didn’t really exist.

Let’s hope for better in 2018.

We should find out what the future of our fishing industry will look like post the Common Fisheries Policy.

Locally, I hope that 2018 sees the end of the urgent care centre saga at North Tyneside General Hospital, and that patients can access the treatment they want, where they want it.

And finally, I look forward in June to the opening of the regenerated Spanish City development.

It’s certainly been a long time coming, but having toured the site recently, it looks like it will have been well worth the wait.

The enduring images of 2017 include the terrorist attacks on Westminster, Manchester and elsewhere in the world, as well as the terrible tragedy of the Grenfell tower block fire.

So as we come to the end of this week’s column, and the end of the year, let me wish you a safe and peaceful 2018.

And thank you to everyone across our communities who works hard and who does their bit to make our area a great place to live and work.

I look forward to working with you in the year ahead. Happy New Year!