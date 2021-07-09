MP COLUMN: Government should scrap plan before it does more harm than good

Alan Campbell, Tynemouth MP.

Every party and pundit will draw their own conclusions from the result which saw the local – and frankly best – candidate win, proving the old adage that all politics is local.

Only time will tell how long Kim Leadbeater’s positive message of hope will prevail against the divisive politics of George Galloway and the transactional approach which in essence said unless you vote Conservative the area will not get the investment it needs.

Elections are the heartbeat of our democracy and no obstacle should be put in the way of raising turnout. Unfortunately that is an ambition the Government does not share.

Their Elections Bill risks having the opposite effect, with plans to insist voters have photo id before they can vote.

Voter fraud is rare in Britain – there is more chance of being struck by lightning twice than being a victim of voter fraud.

In 2019 there were 59million votes cast and just one conviction for voter impersonation.

Don’t get me wrong, voter impersonation is wrong but we already have laws to deter it which work.

But three-and-a-half million citizens do not have photo id, neither a driving licence or passport.

They are predominantly young people and those from marginalised groups but also include older people who have served their country well but may be excluded from casting a vote.