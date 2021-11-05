MP COLUMN: We are organising an informal coffee morning on women and safety

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

Other cases of scandalous disrespect for female victims have illustrated rotten attitudes in what has often been dubbed the "canteen culture” of some police officers.

The police service operates with the consent of the people. It is simply not big enough to do the job without public respect and support.

As many police officers also recognise, that means winning the trust of women.

We should acknowledge that things have changed dramatically over the years.

When I was younger, violence against women in the home was often dismissed as domestic and private.

It was a version of the Englishman’s home being his castle.

Thankfully, such dinosaur attitudes have been challenged for many years and we have seen much improvement in how domestic violence is treated.

The debate must go beyond saying how women should change their lives and restrict their freedoms to avoid the attentions of creeps, drink-spikers, rapists, and murderers.

Women’s freedom is a concern for everyone including the police.

Myself and the North Tyneside Mayor, Norma Redfern, are organising an informal coffee morning on women and safety.

We will hear from Sir Alan Campbell MP, a former Home Office Minister, and the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness. This will be followed by an opportunity for women to meet local officers informally.

Various interested and experienced community groups will also attend.